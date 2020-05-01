Tenaris SA (TS) Receives a Buy from Stifel Nicolaus

In a report released today, Stephen Gengaro from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on Tenaris SA (TS), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Gengaro is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -16.6% and a 33.1% success rate. Gengaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Oil States International, and Superior Energy Services.

Tenaris SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.36.

Tenaris SA’s market cap is currently $8.07B and has a P/E ratio of 10.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.74.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The company engages in the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry. Its principal finished products are seamless and welded steel casing and tubing, line pipe and other mechanical and structural steel pipes for different uses. Tenaris was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.