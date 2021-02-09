Tenable Holdings (TENB) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank analyst Berenberg Bank downgraded Tenable Holdings (TENB) to Hold yesterday and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.56.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Tenable Holdings with a $61.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $58.45 and a one-year low of $16.28. Currently, Tenable Holdings has an average volume of 1.04M.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail. The company was founde by John C. Huffard, Jr. and Renaud M. Deraison in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.