Tenable Holdings (TENB) Gets a Buy Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on Tenable Holdings (TENB) today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 63.7% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Slack Technologies, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tenable Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $38.67.

Based on Tenable Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $17.64 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $19.61 million.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, and nessus professional.