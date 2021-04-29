Tenable Holdings (TENB) Gets a Buy Rating from BTIG

In a report issued on April 27, Gray Powell from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Tenable Holdings (TENB), with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Powell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 60.7% success rate. Powell covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palo Alto Networks, Coinbase Global, and Cloudflare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Tenable Holdings with a $57.50 average price target, which is a 35.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

Tenable Holdings’ market cap is currently $4.18B and has a P/E ratio of -102.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 54.78.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail. The company was founde by John C. Huffard, Jr. and Renaud M. Deraison in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

