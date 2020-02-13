Tempur Sealy (TPX) Receives a Hold from Guggenheim

Guggenheim analyst Robert Drbul maintained a Hold rating on Tempur Sealy (TPX) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $94.83, close to its 52-week high of $100.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Drbul is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 65.5% success rate. Drbul covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Burlington Stores, and Capri Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tempur Sealy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $104.00, representing a 4.8% upside. In a report issued on February 6, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $98.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $100.39 and a one-year low of $53.69. Currently, Tempur Sealy has an average volume of 587.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TPX in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Robert Trussell, a Director at TPX sold 13,510 shares for a total of $1,145,784.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S. and Canada.