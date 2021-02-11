Tempur Sealy (TPX) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin maintained a Buy rating on Tempur Sealy (TPX) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 44.1% and a 74.0% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bed Bath & Beyond, Williams-Sonoma, and Aaron’s Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tempur Sealy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $31.00, representing a -8.6% downside. In a report issued on February 9, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Tempur Sealy’s market cap is currently $6.06B and has a P/E ratio of 25.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.41.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TPX in relation to earlier this year.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S. and Canada. The International segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Its products include mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows and other sleep and relaxation products. Its brands include Tempur, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy featuring Posturepedic Technology and Stearns & Foster. The company was founded by Robert B. Trussell, Jr. in 1992 and is headquartered in Lexington, KY.