Temenos (TMNSF) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Laurent Daure upgraded Temenos (TMNSF) to Buy on March 20 and set a price target of CHF180.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $101.00, equals to its 52-week low of $101.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Daure is ranked #5540 out of 6156 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Temenos is a Hold with an average price target of $153.01.

Temenos’ market cap is currently $7.15B and has a P/E ratio of 39.28. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 20.14.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.