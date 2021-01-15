Temenos (TMNSF) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Kepler Capital

In a report issued on January 13, Laurent Daure from Kepler Capital upgraded Temenos (TMNSF) to Buy, with a price target of CHF141.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $137.00.

Daure has an average return of 24.2% when recommending Temenos.

According to TipRanks.com, Daure is ranked #3126 out of 7227 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Temenos with a $133.99 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $190.00 and a one-year low of $101.00. Currently, Temenos has an average volume of 144.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities. The company was founded by George Koukis in 1993 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.