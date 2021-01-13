Temenos (TMNSF) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Torsten Sauter upgraded Temenos (TMNSF) to Buy on January 11 and set a price target of CHF141.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $137.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Sauter is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 55.6% success rate. Sauter covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Implenia AG, Sulzer AG, and ABB.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Temenos with a $140.28 average price target.

Based on Temenos’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $209 million and net profit of $40.98 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $228 million and had a net profit of $49.29 million.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities. The company was founded by George Koukis in 1993 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.