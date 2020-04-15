Temenos (TMNSF) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Kepler Capital

Daure has an average return of 88.1% when recommending Temenos.

According to TipRanks.com, Daure is ranked #5504 out of 6438 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Temenos is a Hold with an average price target of $147.61.

Based on Temenos’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $304 million and net profit of $62.25 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $254 million and had a net profit of $71.28 million.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities. The company was founded by George Koukis in 1993 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.