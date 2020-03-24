Temenos (TMNSF) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Laurent Daure upgraded Temenos (TMNSF) to Buy yesterday and set a price target of CHF155.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $101.00, equals to its 52-week low of $101.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Daure is ranked #5509 out of 6151 analysts.

Temenos has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $147.22.

Based on Temenos’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $62.25 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $71.29 million.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.