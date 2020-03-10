Temenos (TMNSF) Got Some Good News

In a report released yesterday, Laurent Daure from Kepler Capital upgraded Temenos (TMNSF) to Buy, with a price target of CHF180.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $150.00.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Temenos is a Hold with an average price target of $161.71.

Temenos’ market cap is currently $10.62B and has a P/E ratio of 58.34. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 29.92.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.