Temenos (TMNSF) Got Some Good News

In a report released yesterday, Laurent Daure from Kepler Capital upgraded Temenos (TMNSF) to Buy, with a price target of CHF155.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $124.50.

Daure has an average return of 52.6% when recommending Temenos.

According to TipRanks.com, Daure is ranked #5508 out of 6484 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Temenos is a Hold with an average price target of $134.87.

Temenos’ market cap is currently $8.83B and has a P/E ratio of 57.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 21.24.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities. The company was founded by George Koukis in 1993 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.