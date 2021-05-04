Telus (TU) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After TD Securities and Canaccord Genuity gave Telus (NYSE: TU) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from RBC Capital. Analyst Drew Mcreynolds reiterated a Buy rating on Telus today and set a price target of C$30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcreynolds is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 63.8% success rate. Mcreynolds covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rogers Communication, Quebecor, and BCE.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Telus with a $25.58 average price target.

Telus’ market cap is currently $28.11B and has a P/E ratio of 28.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.38.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TU in relation to earlier this year.

TELUS Corporation is a telecommunications company that provides a broad range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It offers wireless, wireline, Internet, communications services for voice and data to consumers and businesses. The company also provides entertainment, healthcare, video, and IPTV television services in the country.