Telus (TU) Gets a Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Aravinda Galappatthige from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Telus (TU), with a price target of C$23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Galappatthige is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 51.4% success rate. Galappatthige covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cogeco Communications, Shaw Communications, and Corus Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Telus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.42.

Telus’ market cap is currently $20.64B and has a P/E ratio of 14.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.83.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies. The Wireline segment offers data solutions such as internet protocol, television, hosting, managed information technology and cloud-based services, business process outsourcing, certain healthcare solutions, as well as voice and other telecommunications services, and equipment sales. The company was founded on October 4, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.