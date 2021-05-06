Telsey Advisory Maintains Their Buy Rating on McDonald’s (MCD)

Telsey Advisory analyst Telsey Advisory Group maintained a Buy rating on McDonald’s (MCD) on May 4 and set a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $235.04, close to its 52-week high of $238.18.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for McDonald’s with a $259.52 average price target, representing a 10.8% upside. In a report issued on April 21, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $238.00 price target.

McDonald’s’ market cap is currently $175.4B and has a P/E ratio of 34.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -16.56.

Founded in 1955, McDonald’s Corp. is world’s leading fast food chain that operates and franchises over 30,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. More than 90% of McDonald’s restaurants are owned and operated by independent local business owners. Its popular products include Big Mac, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Filet-O-Fish, Chicken McNuggets, McDonald’s Fries, McFlurry desserts, and McCafé beverages, among others. The company is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

