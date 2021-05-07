Telsey Advisory Maintains a Buy Rating on Peloton Interactive (PTON)

Telsey Advisory analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Buy rating on Peloton Interactive (PTON) today and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $83.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Telsey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 59.5% success rate. Telsey covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as G-III Apparel Group, Burlington Stores, and Levi Strauss & Co.

Peloton Interactive has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $140.48, representing a 74.5% upside. In a report issued on April 26, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

Based on Peloton Interactive’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.06 billion and net profit of $63.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $466 million and had a GAAP net loss of $55.4 million.

Founded in 2012, Peloton Interactive Inc. is a New York-based exercise equipment and media company, which provides interactive fitness products such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, for live and on-demand classes.

