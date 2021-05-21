Telsey Advisory Keeps Their Hold Rating on Macy’s (M)

In a report issued on May 19, Telsey Advisory Group from Telsey Advisory maintained a Hold rating on Macy’s (M), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.05.

Macy’s has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $18.60, representing a 0.2% upside. In a report issued on May 19, Evercore ISI also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $27.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.30 and a one-year low of $4.91. Currently, Macy’s has an average volume of 17.82M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of M in relation to earlier this year.

Macy’s, Inc. engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. Its brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products. The company was founded by Rowland Hussey Macy Sr. on March 6, 1929 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.