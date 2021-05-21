Telsey Advisory Keeps a Hold Rating on Designer Brands (DBI)

In a report released yesterday, Telsey Advisory Group from Telsey Advisory maintained a Hold rating on Designer Brands (DBI), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.19, close to its 52-week high of $20.48.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Designer Brands with a $18.50 average price target, a -1.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Based on Designer Brands’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $609 million and GAAP net loss of $134 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $830 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.56 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DBI in relation to earlier this year.

Designer Brands, Inc. engages in the design, production, and retail of footwear and accessory brands. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, Canada Retail, Brand Portfolio, and Others. The U.S. Retail segment focuses on stores operated in the U.S. under the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse banner and its related e-commerce site. The Canada Retail segment comprises stores operated in Canada under The Shoe Company, Shoe Warehouse, and DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse banners and related e-commerce sites. The Brand Portfolio segment includes sales from wholesale, First Cost, and direct-to-consumer e commerce sites. The Other segment refers to the ABG and Ebuys business. The company was founded on January 20, 1969 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.