Telsey Advisory Keeps a Hold Rating on Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

In a report released yesterday, Telsey Advisory Group from Telsey Advisory maintained a Hold rating on Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), with a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $63.20, close to its 52-week high of $65.81.

Cheesecake Factory has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $61.00, which is a -2.1% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Cheesecake Factory’s market cap is currently $2.93B and has a P/E ratio of -9.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 75.71.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CAKE in relation to earlier this year.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc. engages in the operation of chain restaurants. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment involves in the management of restaurants. The Other segment comprises of Grand Lux Cafe, RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen, bakery, consumer packaged goods, and international licensing. Its menu offering includes appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches, omelettes, and desserts. The company was founded by David M. Overton, Oscar Overton, and Evelyn Overton in 1972 and is headquartered in Calabasas Hills, CA.