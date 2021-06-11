Telsey Advisory Initiates a Buy Rating on Empower Limited (EMPW)

Empower Limited (EMPW) received a Buy rating and a $15.00 price target from Telsey Advisory analyst Telsey Advisory Group on June 9. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.30.

Empower Limited has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

Empower Ltd is a blank check company.