Telsey Advisory Believes The Estée Lauder Companies (EL) Won’t Stop Here

Telsey Advisory analyst Telsey Advisory Group maintained a Buy rating on The Estée Lauder Companies (EL) yesterday and set a price target of $355.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $316.75, close to its 52-week high of $318.34.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for The Estée Lauder Companies with a $337.56 average price target, representing a 7.0% upside. In a report issued on April 14, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $330.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $318.34 and a one-year low of $158.25. Currently, The Estée Lauder Companies has an average volume of 1.33M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 112 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EL in relation to earlier this year.

Founded in 1946, New York-based Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. manufactures and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It offers its products through department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas, under the Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MžAžC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced brands.