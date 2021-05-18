Telsey Advisory Believes Ross Stores (ROST) Still Has Room to Grow

Telsey Advisory analyst Telsey Advisory Group maintained a Buy rating on Ross Stores (ROST) yesterday and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $128.42, close to its 52-week high of $134.22.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ross Stores with a $134.71 average price target, a 4.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $133.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ross Stores’ market cap is currently $45.8B and has a P/E ratio of 567.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 14.14.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ROST in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

California-based Ross Stores, Inc. operates off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions.