Telos (TLS) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Telos (TLS), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.76, close to its 52-week high of $40.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.9% and a 68.1% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Acacia Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Telos is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.14, representing a -1.4% downside. In a report issued on January 8, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Based on Telos’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $47.44 million and GAAP net loss of $200K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $45.53 million and had a net profit of $2.23 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TLS in relation to earlier this year.

Telos Corp is an information technology company. Along with its subsidiaries, the company engages in designing and providing technologies to deliver solutions that empower and protect the enterprises. It generates revenue from software license, delivery of the software and from contracts and sub contracts for the United States Government.

