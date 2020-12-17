Telos (TLS) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After BMO Capital and Wedbush gave Telos (NASDAQ: TLS) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst Alex Henderson initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Telos today and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.0% and a 63.7% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Acacia Communications.

Telos has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.21, which is a 30.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 14, BMO Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Telos Corp is an information technology company. Along with its subsidiaries, the company engages in designing and providing technologies to deliver solutions that empower and protect the enterprises. It generates revenue from software license, delivery of the software and from contracts and sub contracts for the United States Government.