Telos (TLS) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Needham and Northland Securities gave Telos (NASDAQ: TLS) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Colliers Securities. Analyst Catharine Trebnick reiterated a Buy rating on Telos today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Trebnick is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 44.6% success rate. Trebnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Palo Alto Networks, and CyberArk Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Telos is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $43.40, which is a 33.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $41.84 and a one-year low of $18.08. Currently, Telos has an average volume of 726.1K.

Telos Corp is an information technology company. Along with its subsidiaries, the company engages in designing and providing technologies to deliver solutions that empower and protect the enterprises. It generates revenue from software license, delivery of the software and from contracts and sub contracts for the United States Government.

