Telos (TLS) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Needham and B.Riley Financial gave Telos (NASDAQ: TLS) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wedbush. Analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on Telos yesterday and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 40.0% and a 76.3% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

Telos has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.86.

The company has a one-year high of $41.84 and a one-year low of $18.08. Currently, Telos has an average volume of 1.13M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TLS in relation to earlier this year.

Telos Corp is an information technology company. Along with its subsidiaries, the company engages in designing and providing technologies to deliver solutions that empower and protect the enterprises. It generates revenue from software license, delivery of the software and from contracts and sub contracts for the United States Government.

