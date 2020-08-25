Tellurian (TELL) Gets a Hold Rating from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Spiro M. Dounis maintained a Hold rating on Tellurian (TELL) yesterday and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.89, close to its 52-week low of $0.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Dounis is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -6.1% and a 45.6% success rate. Dounis covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Holly Energy Partners.

Tellurian has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $2.45.

The company has a one-year high of $9.06 and a one-year low of $0.67. Currently, Tellurian has an average volume of 7.13M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TELL in relation to earlier this year.

Tellurian, Inc. engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in February 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.