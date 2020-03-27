Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) Receives a Buy from J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan analyst Philip Cusick maintained a Buy rating on Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.29, close to its 52-week low of $14.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Cusick is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 63.0% success rate. Cusick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as United States Cellular, Crown Castle, and Intelsat SA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Telephone & Data Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.00.

The company has a one-year high of $34.12 and a one-year low of $14.05. Currently, Telephone & Data Systems has an average volume of 884.3K.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments. The TDS Telecom’s Wireline segment operates Wireline and Cable subsidiaries that provide communications services. The Cable segment provides interconnected voice over internet protocol and broadband services, including internet access. The company was founded by LeRoy T. Carlson in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.