Telenav (TNAV) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Josh Nichols maintained a Buy rating on Telenav (TNAV) today and set a price target of $6.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.49, close to its 52-week low of $3.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Nichols is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 41.6% success rate. Nichols covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Adesto Technologies, Avid Technology, and Horizon Global.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Telenav with a $6.25 average price target.

Based on Telenav’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.31 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.58 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TNAV in relation to earlier this year.

TeleNav, Inc. engages in the provision of personalized mobile navigation and location based platform services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. The Automotive segment supplies map and navigation platform to auto and original equipment manufacturers for distribution with its vehicles.