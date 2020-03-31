Telefonica Brasil (VIV) Receives a Hold from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Mathieu Robilliard from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Telefonica Brasil (VIV), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.62, close to its 52-week low of $9.00.

Robilliard has an average return of 12.7% when recommending Telefonica Brasil.

Telefonica Brasil has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

Based on Telefonica Brasil’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $11.38 billion and net profit of $1.27 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.09 billion and had a net profit of $1.49 billion.

Telefonica Brasil SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It offers post paid mobile and fixed telecommunications services, such as fixed and mobile voice, fixed, mobile broadband and ultra broadband. The company was founded in May 1998 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.