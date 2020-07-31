Telefonica Brasil (VIV) Receives a Buy from Scotiabank

Scotiabank analyst Scotia Capital maintained a Buy rating on Telefonica Brasil (VIV) yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.93.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Telefonica Brasil with a $11.13 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.68 and a one-year low of $7.75. Currently, Telefonica Brasil has an average volume of 2.08M.

Telefonica Brasil SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It offers post paid mobile and fixed telecommunications services, such as fixed and mobile voice, fixed, mobile broadband and ultra broadband. The company was founded in May 1998 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.