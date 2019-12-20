Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley maintained a Buy rating on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) yesterday and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 65.4% success rate. Walkley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Digi International, and Skyworks Solutions.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

Based on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $650 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $307 million.

