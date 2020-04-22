Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Raymond James and Cowen & Co. gave Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Canaccord Genuity. Analyst Michael Walkley maintained a Buy rating on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 63.2% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Synchronoss Technologies, and Adesto Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.50.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s market cap is currently $27.05B and has a P/E ratio of 111.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.02.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport. The Digital Services segment provides software and services in the areas of digital business support systems, operational support systems, cloud communication, cloud core, and cloud infrastructure. The Managed Services segment includes networks and information technology managed services, network design and optimization, and application development and maintenance. The Emerging Business and Other segment encompasses emerging business, Iconectiv, Red Bee Media, and Media Solutions. The company was founded by Lars Magnus Ericsson in 1876 and is headquartered in Kista, Sweden.