Teleflex (TFX) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Teleflex (TFX), with a price target of $445.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $402.48, close to its 52-week high of $414.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 72.1% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Teleflex with a $452.33 average price target, which is a 12.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $465.00 price target.

Teleflex’s market cap is currently $18.64B and has a P/E ratio of 52.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -13.86.

Teleflex, Inc. provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The company designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa), Asia (Asia Pacific) and OEM. The Americas segment engages in the sales of interventional urology products. The EMEA engages in the sales of urology products. The Asia segment designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices primarily used in critical care, surgical applications and cardiac care and generally serves hospitals and healthcare providers. The OEM segment designs, manufactures and supplies devices and instruments for other medical device manufacturers. Teleflex was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, PA.