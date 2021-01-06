Teleflex (TFX) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Michael Matson assigned a Buy rating to Teleflex (TFX) today and set a price target of $445.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $400.43, close to its 52-week high of $412.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 68.6% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Teleflex with a $425.25 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $412.99 and a one-year low of $221.27. Currently, Teleflex has an average volume of 232.7K.

Teleflex, Inc. provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The company designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa), Asia (Asia Pacific) and OEM. The Americas segment engages in the sales of interventional urology products. The EMEA engages in the sales of urology products. The Asia segment designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices primarily used in critical care, surgical applications and cardiac care and generally serves hospitals and healthcare providers. The OEM segment designs, manufactures and supplies devices and instruments for other medical device manufacturers. Teleflex was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, PA.