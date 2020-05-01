Teleflex (TFX) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lewis maintained a Buy rating on Teleflex (TFX) today and set a price target of $380.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $323.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 63.1% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Baxter International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teleflex is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $377.22, representing a 14.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $431.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $398.65 and a one-year low of $221.28. Currently, Teleflex has an average volume of 312.1K.

Teleflex, Inc. provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The company designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa), Asia (Asia Pacific) and OEM. The Americas segment engages in the sales of interventional urology products. The EMEA engages in the sales of urology products. The Asia segment designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices primarily used in critical care, surgical applications and cardiac care and generally serves hospitals and healthcare providers. The OEM segment designs, manufactures and supplies devices and instruments for other medical device manufacturers. Teleflex was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, PA.