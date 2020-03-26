Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Teledyne Technologies (TDY), with a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $286.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 55.7% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Faro Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teledyne Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $382.50.

Teledyne Technologies’ market cap is currently $10.51B and has a P/E ratio of 24.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 41.70.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TDY in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Simon Lorne, a Director at TDY bought 6,339 shares for a total of $234,262.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation; Digital Imaging; Aerospace & Defense Electronics; and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment includes monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, and industrial applications. The Digital Imaging segment offers sensors, cameras, and infrared systems. The Aerospace & Defense Electronics segment provides electronic components, data acquisition, subsystems, and communications equipment. The Engineered Systems segment develops and produces electrochemical energy systems and small turbine engines. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.