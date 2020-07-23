Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Teledyne Technologies (TDY), with a price target of $365.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $336.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 62.7% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Faro Technologies, and Universal Display.

Teledyne Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $362.50, a 10.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $360.00 price target.

Based on Teledyne Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $785 million and net profit of $82.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $745 million and had a net profit of $75.3 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TDY in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in May 2020, Roxanne Austin, a Director at TDY sold 5,250 shares for a total of $1,876,925.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation; Digital Imaging; Aerospace & Defense Electronics; and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment includes monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, and industrial applications. The Digital Imaging segment offers sensors, cameras, and infrared systems. The Aerospace & Defense Electronics segment provides electronic components, data acquisition, subsystems, and communications equipment. The Engineered Systems segment develops and produces electrochemical energy systems and small turbine engines. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.