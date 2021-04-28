Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti assigned a Buy rating to Teledyne Technologies (TDY) today and set a price target of $500.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $450.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 68.1% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Faro Technologies, and Universal Display.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teledyne Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $490.00.

Teledyne Technologies’ market cap is currently $16.42B and has a P/E ratio of 41.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 24.57.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TDY in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Simon Lorne, a Director at TDY bought 6,907 shares for a total of $296,052.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation; Digital Imaging; Aerospace & Defense Electronics; and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment includes monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, and industrial applications. The Digital Imaging segment offers sensors, cameras, and infrared systems. The Aerospace & Defense Electronics segment provides electronic components, data acquisition, subsystems, and communications equipment. The Engineered Systems segment develops and produces electrochemical energy systems and small turbine engines. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.