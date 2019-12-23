Telaria (TLRA) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report issued on December 19, Lee Krowl from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Telaria (TLRA), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Krowl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 62.8% success rate. Krowl covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Rubicon Project, and Digital Turbine.

Telaria has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.25, representing a 31.4% upside. In a report issued on December 20, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.66 and a one-year low of $2.56. Currently, Telaria has an average volume of 768K.

Telaria, Inc. engages in the provision of online digital video advertising services. Its buyer and seller platforms enable seamless transactions in a premium video marketplace by offering control and transparency to clients. The company was founded by Jason Glickman and Andrew Reis in November 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

