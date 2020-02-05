Telaria (TLRA) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report issued on January 31, Lee Krowl from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Telaria (TLRA), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.46, close to its 52-week high of $11.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Krowl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 63.8% success rate. Krowl covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Rubicon Project, and RumbleON.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Telaria with a $13.67 average price target, a 37.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, Lake Street also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Based on Telaria’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.8 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $1.44 million.

Telaria, Inc. engages in the provision of online digital video advertising services. Its buyer and seller platforms enable seamless transactions in a premium video marketplace by offering control and transparency to clients. The company was founded by Jason Glickman and Andrew Reis in November 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.