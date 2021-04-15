Teladoc (TDOC) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Ryan MacDonald from Needham initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Teladoc (TDOC) and a price target of $235.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $188.11.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 40.5% and a 72.0% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Verint Systems, ChannelAdvisor, and Coupa Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Teladoc with a $256.72 average price target, representing a 35.1% upside. In a report issued on April 8, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $291.00 price target.

Teladoc’s market cap is currently $29.02B and has a P/E ratio of -34.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -39.09.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 121 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TDOC in relation to earlier this year.

Teladoc Health, Inc. is a multinational telemedicine and virtual healthcare company. The company provides telehealth solutions, expert medical services, medical opinions, artificial intelligence and analytics, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

