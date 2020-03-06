Teladoc (TDOC) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close reiterated a Buy rating on Teladoc (TDOC) yesterday and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $134.33, close to its 52-week high of $148.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 56.4% success rate. Close covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Evolent Health, Hms Holdings, and Premier.

Teladoc has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $127.72, representing a 3.5% upside. In a report issued on February 27, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $142.00 price target.

Based on Teladoc’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $19.04 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $24.88 million.

Teladoc Health, Inc. engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure. The company was founded on June 13, 2002 by George Byron Brooks and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.