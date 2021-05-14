TELA Bio (TELA) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Kyle Rose from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on TELA Bio (TELA), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.70, close to its 52-week low of $10.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 54.1% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and SeaSpine Holdings.

TELA Bio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $23.55 and a one-year low of $10.77. Currently, TELA Bio has an average volume of 29.42K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TELA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TELA Bio, Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company offers a portfolio of advanced reinforced tissue matrices that improve clinical outcomes and reduce overall costs of care in hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction and plastic and reconstructive surgery. TELA Bio was founded by Antony Koblish and Maarten Persenaire on April 17, 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.