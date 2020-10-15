Teekay Tankers (TNK) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Cleaves Securities

In a report issued on October 13, Joakim Hannisdahl from Cleaves Securities upgraded Teekay Tankers (TNK) to Buy, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.08, close to its 52-week low of $9.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 56.6% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Teekay Tankers has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Teekay Tankers’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $246 million and net profit of $98.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $207 million and had a GAAP net loss of $14.31 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Conventional Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts. The STS Transfer segment offers lightering support services provided to conventional tanker segment as part of the full service lightering operations. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.