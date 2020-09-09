Teekay Tankers (TNK) Receives a Buy from Drewry Financial

In a report issued on August 28, Nikesh Shukla from Drewry Financial maintained a Buy rating on Teekay Tankers (TNK), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.98, close to its 52-week low of $9.20.

Shukla has an average return of 17.6% when recommending Teekay Tankers.

According to TipRanks.com, Shukla is ranked #1615 out of 6897 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teekay Tankers is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.50.

Teekay Tankers’ market cap is currently $404.2M and has a P/E ratio of 1.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.33.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Conventional Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts. The STS Transfer segment offers lightering support services provided to conventional tanker segment as part of the full service lightering operations. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.