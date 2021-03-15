Tecogen (TGEN) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on Tecogen (TGEN) today and set a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 80.9% and a 57.5% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Orion Energy Systems, and Ceco Environmental.

Tecogen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Tecogen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.2 million and GAAP net loss of $231.9K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.67 million and had a GAAP net loss of $586.2K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tecogen, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of cogeneration and combined heat and power products. It operates through the Products and Services; and Energy Production segments. The Products and Services segment designs, manufactures, and retails industrial and commercial cogeneration systems. The Energy Production segment sells energy in the form of electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling to customers under long-term sales agreements. The company was founded by George N. Hatsopoulos and John N. Hatsopoulos in 1987 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.