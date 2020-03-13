Tecogen (TGEN) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Tecogen (TGEN), with a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.81, close to its 52-week low of $1.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.3% and a 33.7% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Orion Energy Systems, and Ceco Environmental.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tecogen with a $4.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.20 and a one-year low of $1.52. Currently, Tecogen has an average volume of 19.5K.

Tecogen, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of cogeneration and combined heat and power products. It operates through the Products and Services; and Energy Production segments. The Products and Services segment designs, manufactures, and retails industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.