Tecnoglass (TGLS) Receives a Buy from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities analyst Michael Shlisky maintained a Buy rating on Tecnoglass (TGLS) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Shlisky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 50.4% success rate. Shlisky covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Manitex International, and Alta Equipment Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tecnoglass is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.75, representing a 30.7% upside. In a report issued on May 7, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Tecnoglass’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $102 million and net profit of $18.46 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $101 million and had a net profit of $10.89 million.

Tecnoglass, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products. It offers insulating, laminated, and monolithic glass. The company was founded on September 21, 2011 and is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia.